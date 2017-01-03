Storm Team 27: Turning colder overnight with rain to snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watch for fog or drizzle this evening with rain showers returning overnight. Colder air is pushing toward the region. This will change rain to snow showers through early morning. Snow accumulation will be light. Temperatures will fall into the low 30’s. Colder air will sweep in through the day Wednesday with the main threat for snow showers lifting north into the northern snowbelt. Frigid air and Lake Effect snow showers into Wednesday night. The cold air will stick around through the end of the week into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Rain showers mixing to snow showers late. Less than 1”. (100%)

Low: 32

Wednesday: Windy. Chance snow showers. Heavier in North Snowbelt. 1” or Less. (60%)

High: 32 (Falling)

Wednesday night: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in N. snowbelt. Cold and blustery. (40%)

Low: 13

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 23

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 20 Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy.

High: 22 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers. (40%)

High: 19 Low: 9

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 8

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 33

