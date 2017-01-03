Suspected robber sheds clothes to avoid police near Dayton

Police say the suspect took off his clothes in an attempt to throw off the K-9 unit that was tracking him

By Published:
A suspected robbery suspect in Dayton shed his clothes to avoid police.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have a man in custody after an early morning robbery at a hotel in Vandalia.

Police investigate a hotel robbery at the Travelodge in Vandalia.
Police investigate a hotel robbery at the Travelodge in Vandalia.

Officers responded to a robbery call just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Travelodge in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue.

Police say a man stole money from the hotel and escaped on foot.

Officers located the suspect nearby a short time later. The suspect still had the money from the hotel in his possession.

Police say the suspect took off his clothes in an attempt to throw off the K-9 unit that was tracking him.

Officers aren’t saying if the suspect used a weapon in the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s