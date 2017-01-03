Suspected robber sheds clothes to avoid police near Dayton

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have a man in custody after an early morning robbery at a hotel in Vandalia.

Officers responded to a robbery call just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Travelodge in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue.

Police say a man stole money from the hotel and escaped on foot.

Officers located the suspect nearby a short time later. The suspect still had the money from the hotel in his possession.

Police say the suspect took off his clothes in an attempt to throw off the K-9 unit that was tracking him.

Officers aren’t saying if the suspect used a weapon in the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.