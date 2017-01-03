Undefeated LaBrae rolls past Champion

The Vikings improve to 8-0 overall on the season.

LaBrae rolled past Champion 81-63 Tuesday night in boys' high school basketball action.

The Vikings were led by Aaron Iler who tallied 21 points.  Logan Kiser and Tariq Drake added 15 points apiece in the win.

The Golden Flashes were led by Noah Bayus and Drake Batcho who each scored 19.  Michael Turner added 14, while Lucas Nasonti reached double-figures with 11.

Champion drops to 5-4 on the campaign.

