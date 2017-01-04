911 call reveals moments following shooting in Newton Falls



NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released the recording of the 911 call in connection to a shooting in Newton Falls.

Howard Smith, 49, was shot in the head Saturday inside an apartment on Ridge Road.

Tammy Szesze was in the apartment with Howard at the time and told police he was showing her a gun when it went off.

An excerpt of Szesze’s conversation with a 911 dispatcher appears below:

He showed me the gun and he said it wasn’t loaded. He’s like pull the trigger, and I said no. He pulled the trigger and it had a shell in it.”

Szesze said she believes the shooting was accidental.

Howard initially survived the shooting but died later at the hospital.

Investigators are treating the death as suspicious.