A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.
Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.
Presidential inaugurations — in photos
Presidential inaugurations — in photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Springfield and Sebring Boys Basketball, December 30, 2016
-
Dave Metzler, Camp Lejeune veteran
-
YSU Football meet-and-greet
-
McDonald and Leetonia Boys Basketball December 27, 2016
-
Youngstown Kwanzaa celebration
-
Christmas Miracle Baby
-
Kenny Wilson, Columbiana’s number one fan
-
Springfield vs Columbiana Basketball
-
Turnpike semi truck fire
-
Old Welsh Congregational Church