Austintown School Board approves sale of old middle school

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown School Board approved the sale of its old middle school to make way for a Meijer grocery store.

During its meeting Wednesday morning, the board approved the sale for $2.6 million.

The site has been sitting empty the last eight years, ever since the district opened its new middle school.

After the meeting, the superintendent said the deal has been a long time coming.

“I think the biggest thing is, this is a positive move for the community, and the school system, so it benefits both of us. This is a great deal for the district, also ’cause it does bring some dollars back to the district as a school entity,” said Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca.

Board members and the superintendent were quick to point out the money from the purchase can only be used for permanent improvements for the district.

“We just want the community to know that those dollars can’t be used for salaries, so as we go through the process of our budgeting, we can’t figure that into paying for a teacher’s salary or a coach’s salary — that’s actually written in state law,” Colaluca said.

According to the Meier’s website, the chain is planning to build a number of new stores across northeast Ohio in the coming years — although there’s no word yet just when this property will be developed.