Battle lines drawn for YSU-James Madison title game

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Bo Pelini’s YSU Penguins have arrived in Texas…gearing up for Saturday’s FCS National Championship Game against James Madison. Aside from the Penguins and Dukes preparing over the last several weeks, there’s been plenty of other work to be done in the Lonestar State.

For the seventh straight year, battle lines have been drawn at Toyota Stadium…the home of FC Dallas in Major League Soccer. The field prep took approximately four days. All-told, the NCAA sent just over 250 gallons of paint to complete the project. As you can see, end zones are customized for both teams in their respective team colors.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 12PM at Toyota Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Video courtesy: Carter Baum – FC Dallas/Toyota Stadium