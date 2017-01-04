Boardman Girls hold off Cardinal Mooney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman survived a late rally to come away with a 45-41 victory over Cardinal Mooney Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Lauren Pavlansky led the Spartans with 17 points, while Lauren Gabriele tallied 15.  Jenna Vivo also reached double-figures with 13 in the win.

Taylor Martin led the Cardinals in the scoring column with a team-high 14 points.  Carolyn Kay added 12.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 2-3 on the season.  The Cardinals return to the floor Thursday at home against South Range.

With the win, Boardman improves to 4-5 overall on the season.  The Spartans return to action Saturday on the road at East.  Tipoff is slated for 7PM.

