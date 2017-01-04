Commissioner wanted: Mill Creek Park looking for new board member

Mill Creek MetroParks Commissioners Germaine Bennett and Bob Durick.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners will be getting one new member.

Commissioner Robert Durick decided not to seek reappointment after his term expired Saturday. He wants to focus more on his dental practice and business interests.

Durick has served on the park board for seven years.

The selection committee formed last March will meet once again to find a new commissioner.

Last year, the committee recommended Tom Shipka and Lee Frey to fill two empty commissioners’ seats. Probate Judge Robert Rusu appointed them to the board.

Anyone interested in the position must file a notarized application with the probate court by January 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Those applications will be available on the probate court’s website starting Thursday, Jan. 5.

Commissioner Germaine Bennett’s term also expired, but she asked to continue serving on the board and was reappointed.

