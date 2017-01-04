Crestview rallies for 1st win to top Heartland Christian

The Rebels will host East Palestine at home on Friday.

By Published:
Crestview Rebels High School Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview notches their first win of the season by rallying to top Heartland Christian 53-44 at home.

The Rebels were trailing 39-35 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lions 18-5 in the final frame.

Chance Mustake led the Rebels with 13 points (5-6 FT) and Stephen Barr added 12 on 3 three-point baskets. Scott Murray tallied 8 points and 6 rebounds.

For Heartland Christian, Ben Burgess scored a season-high 26 points.

Next up for the Rebels (1-8) is a home matchup with East Palestine. Heartland Christian (0-7) returns to the floor on Tuesday to face Lordstown.

