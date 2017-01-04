Disney recalls Minnie and Mickey sweatshirts

Disney Parks and Resorts recalls infant hoodie sweatshirts
The snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKBN) – Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has issued a recall for some of its themed apparel.

Certain Mickey and Minnie Mouse infant sweatshirts are being recalled because there is a possibility snaps on the hoodie could come loose, posing a choking hazard.

The hoodies can be returned for a $40 refund by calling Walt Disney Parks and Resorts at 1-844-722-1444.

The hoodies were exclusively sold at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Retail price for the hoodies was $29.95.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

No injuries with the hoodies were reported.

