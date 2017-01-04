Ex-Pa. attorney general wants conviction overturned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane says her nine-count perjury and obstruction conviction should be overturned because of trial errors and overlapping charges.

Kane has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail but remains free while she appeals the August conviction.

Her lawyer in a filing Tuesday challenges the use of a special prosecutor to investigate the leak of grand jury material. The jury found that Kane orchestrated the leak to embarrass a rival.

The defense calls the charges redundant and says Kane should have been able to introduce evidence about the pornography she found in state email accounts.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele’s office declined to comment on the appeal.

The 50-year-old Kane is a Scranton Democrat who was charged during her first term in office.

