Fans gather to send off YSU football players to championship game



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Drive for 5 gets on the road Wednesday.

The Youngstown State University Penguins football team is headed to Frisco, Texas to play James Madison in the FCS Championship.

Fans are expected to send the players off at 11 a.m. The rally will be on Armed Forces Boulevard, off of Fifth Avenue, next to Stambaugh Stadium. This is where the buses will leave for the airport. Parking will be available in the M-70 lot on Fifth Avenue.

The Office for Alumni Engagement is organizing the event and is encouraging fans to wear YSU gear to show their Penguin pride.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel said the success of the football team, the recently named Rhodes Scholar, faculty patents, and competitive math teams are all part of what puts YSU on the map.

“I think anytime you can open up the doors and let people see everything that’s inside is helpful. And in our culture, in America, sport has a good opportunity to do that,” Tressel said.

On game day, the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown will host a free watch party.

The event will have big-screen TVs, a DJ, tailgating games, free parking and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at noon, Eastern time.

Covelli Centre bars and concession stands will be open, so outside food and beverages will not be allowed.

Tickets are available at the box office or at the door. Although tickets are free, they are required to get in.

Eight other watch parties are going on as well, these ones for alumni across the United States.

Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Las Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C and Tampa Bay, Florida will have parties.

For more information about these regional watch parties, visit YSU Alumni Engagement’s Facebook event page.