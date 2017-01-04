Hermitage Macy’s to close along with Beaver Valley location

Related Coverage Sears customers sad to see Shenango Valley Mall location close

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local Macy’s department stores are part of several nationwide that are set to close.

Macy’s at the Shenango Valley Mall and the location at the Beaver Valley Mall will close some time in 2017.

Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

Shenango Valley Mall General Manager Paul Vidwan said the news is disappointing, but mall management is seeing it as an opportunity to turn the mall around. Vidwan said they have a few stores in mind for the space.

The announcement comes after news that the Shenango Valley Mall’s Sears store is also closing.

