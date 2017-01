ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings (as of Jan. 4)

2016-17 ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings

Thru January 4

Red Tier

South Range – 2-0 (10-0)

Springfield – 1-0 (7-1)

United – 1-1 (5-4)

Crestview – 0-1 (1-8)

East Palestine – 0-2 (4-5)

White Tier

Wellsville – 2-0 (7-1)

Southern – 2-0 (3-5)

Lisbon – 0-1 (6-4)

Columbiana – 0-1 (3-6)

Leetonia – 0-2 (1-9)

Blue Tier

McDonald – 2-0 (8-0)

Western Reserve – 2-0 (7-1)

Sebring – 1-1 (5-5)

Lowellville – 1-1 (3-6)

Jackson-Milton – 0-2 (4-5)

Mineral Ridge – 0-2 (0-7)

Friday’s Schedule

Wellsville at Columbiana (White Tier)

East Palestine at Crestview (Red Tier)

Lisbon at Leetonia (White Tier)

Sebring at Lowellville (Blue Tier)

Jackson-Milton at McDonald (Blue Tier)

Western Reserve at Mineral Ridge (Blue Tier)

South Range at Southern

Springfield at United (Red Tier)

Saturday’s Schedule

Wellsville at McDonald

Southern at Sebring