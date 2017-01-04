John R. Quinn Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – John R. Quinn, 60, passed away at his home on Valley Avenue in East Liverpool at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017. He had been ill for several months, and now joins his wife, Kim, who preceded him in death on June 4, 2014.

A son of Thelma Watson Quinn of East Liverpool and the late Norman Quinn, John was born in East Liverpool on April 13, 1956 and spent his lifetime in this area.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was self-employed as an antique dealer.

John married his wife, Kimberly Ann “Kim” Quinn on December 31, 2008.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by a son, John R. Quinn, Jr. and his fiancée, Ashley Savin, of East Liverpool, as well as a daughter, Heather Quinn, also of East Liverpool. There are four grandchildren.

He also leaves behind two stepsons, Clark Hutchman of Alaska, and Nick Hutchman of Seattle, Washington; along with two sisters, Rebecca Dixon Quinn, of Midland, Michigan and Tammy Salsberry of East Liverpool and two brothers, Randy Tucker of Ocala, Florida and Mike Quinn of East Liverpool.

A sister, Deborah Quinn, preceded him in death.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at the Dawson Funeral Home.

A service will be held at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Cody Berry of the Destiny House officiating.

