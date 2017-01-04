LeBron, Irving and Love all questionable as Cavs face Bulls

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) hangs his head during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James stayed home from shootaround and is one of three Cleveland stars questionable for Wednesday night’s game against Chicago.

James has been fighting a cold but played Monday night in a win over New Orleans. The team advised him to skip the morning workout to get some extra rest.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are also questionable to face the Bulls. Irving has missed the past two games with a hamstring issue, and Love continues to recover from food poisoning. Coach Tyronn Lue said Monday that Love lost 10 pounds while he was sick.

The Cavs have won 13 straight games with James in the lineup. After facing Chicago, the defending NBA champions will leave for a six-game road trip, which will conclude with a Jan. 16 matchup at Golden State.

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade is a game-time decision with a swollen left knee. He missed Monday’s game against Charlotte.

