Michael Senko Obituary

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Michael Senko, 86, died at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2017 in the Emergency Room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on December 14, 1930 the son of Nicholas and Eva (Sisco) Senko.

He was self-employed with Senko Brothers Excavating and Landscaping and a member of the Niles Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall.

Michael is survived by a brother, Paul Senko with whom he lived; niece, Janice Dike of Miami, Florida; two nephews, Dennis Cross of Lynnhaven, Florida and Richard Cross of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anne Cross, Mary Blazek and two brothers, Myron Senko, John Senko.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Niles Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 152 North Road, Niles, Ohio 44446. John Sotak will preside.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Michael Senko please visit our Sympathy Store.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.