YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a busy first day for Judge Anthony D’Apolito — the newest member of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas bench.

D’Apolito’s term officially began January 1, but his first day on the bench was¬†Wednesday.

He had plenty of pleas and pretrials to start his term off.

He took over the seat held by Judge Shirley Christian.

Judge Lou D’Apolito got to administer the oath of office for his son.