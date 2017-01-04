Ohio and Pa. in top ten list of most ‘moved out of’ states

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio and Pennsylvania are considered “medium” outbound states, according to a study by United Van Lines moving company.

The company compiles a list every year of the most outbound states and Ohio finished 8th on the list while Pennsylvania took the 10th spot.

New Jersey topped the list for the fifth straight year.

The study shows more people are moving to the Southeast or Pacific Northwest. The hottest area to move to was South Dakota.

The list of states the most people are moving out of include.

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut Kansas Kentucky West Virginia Ohio Utah Pennsylvania

The top states people are moving to include:

South Dakota Vermont Oregon Idaho South Carolina Washington District of Columbia North Carolina Nevada Arizona