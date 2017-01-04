Ohio State QB Barrett confirms he’s returning next year

Barrett leads No. 1 Ohio State to 49-7 win against Rutgers
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett throws a pass as the team warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Quarterback J.T. Barrett is returning to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility.

Barrett indicated as much after Saturday night’s 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He confirmed it in a tweet Wednesday , saying: “I’m coming back for my senior year. Much love to the Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.”

Barrett broke school records for career touchdowns, but Ohio State’s passing game struggled against better defenses, including in the Fiesta Bowl rout.

Barrett led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in 2014 before breaking his leg in the final game and watching from the sideline as Cardale Barrett led the team to a national championship.

Earlier Wednesday, linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced he would leave early for the NFL draft.

