Ohio State’s standout LB McMillan will enter NFL draft

Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley also announced this week they would skip their senior seasons for the NFL.

Ohio State Buckeyes University Football - Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Standout middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State’s defense to declare for the NFL draft.

He follows All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley, who announced this week they would skip their senior seasons for the NFL.

McMillan’s decision, announced Wednesday via Twitter, wasn’t unexpected. A unanimous All-Big Ten player the past two seasons, McMillan had 15 tackles and a sack of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in Ohio State’s 31-0 loss to the Tigers last Saturday.

Other Buckeyes who haven’t made an announcement but could leave early for the draft include defensive end Tyquan Lewis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and H-back Curtis Samuel.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett seemed to indicate in his postgame comments Saturday that he would stay for his senior season.

