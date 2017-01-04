Omarosa focusing on community outreach as part of Trump’s team

Reality TV contestant and Youngstown native Omarosa Manigault will focus on public engagement as part of Trump's team

CNN Newsource Published:
Omarosa Manigault smiles at reporters as she walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Reality TV contestant Omarosa Manigault will join President-Elect Donald Trump’s White House team.

Her role will focus on public engagement, a source told CNN on Wednesday. She will be dealing with issues such as community outreach.

Omarosa, a Youngstown native, acted as a prominent African-American surrogate during Trump’s campaign. She gained prominence as a contestant on his reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

Trump fired her, but they stayed close after she left the show.

Omarosa previously worked in Vice President Al Gore’s office during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s