Omarosa focusing on community outreach as part of Trump’s team

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Reality TV contestant Omarosa Manigault will join President-Elect Donald Trump’s White House team.

Her role will focus on public engagement, a source told CNN on Wednesday. She will be dealing with issues such as community outreach.

Omarosa, a Youngstown native, acted as a prominent African-American surrogate during Trump’s campaign. She gained prominence as a contestant on his reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

Trump fired her, but they stayed close after she left the show.

Omarosa previously worked in Vice President Al Gore’s office during President Bill Clinton’s administration.