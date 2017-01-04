Storm Team 27: Cold air is here for awhile

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cold air is here through the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the middle teens tonight with a few snow showers or flurries. It will be blustery with wind gusts above 20mph. Look for a cold Thursday with snow showers developing through the afternoon and evening. Around an inch or less expected. Highs in the low 20’s. The snow showers will taper off Thursday night through most of our region. The exception will be the northern snowbelt where snow showers will continue through Friday. It will stay cold into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little accumulation expected. Cold and blustery. (40%)

Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Mainly afternoon. Around 1” or less. (70%)

High: 22

Thursday night: Cold. Scattered snow showers or flurries. Mainly early. Around 1” or less. Lake Effect snow showers overnight into the northern snowbelt. (70%)

Low: 10

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the north snowbelt. (40%)

High: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 20 Low: 6

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers. (30%)

High: 18 Low: 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 9

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 26

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 42 Low: 34

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 26

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

