Storm Team 27: Colder with the chance for snow

Colder air is settling into the Valley. Light snow showers will be possible today with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s this morning and fall through the day. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s. Frigid air and Lake Effect snow showers are expected tonight. The cold air will stick around through the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Windy. Chance snow showers. Mainly early. Heavier in North Snowbelt. Less 1″. (60%)

High: 32 (Falling)

Tonight: Windy with the chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in N. snowbelt. Cold and blustery. (40%)

Low: 13

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 23

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 20 Low: 11

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy.

High: 22 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for Lake Effect snow showers. (40%)

High: 19 Low: 9

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 8

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 33

