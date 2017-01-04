Superintendent resigning from Struthers, moving on to Youngstown

Joe Nohra began his career at Youngstown's Hillman Junior High School as a special education teacher

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Superintendent Joe Nohra announced Wednesday he will be leaving the district to accept a position at the Youngstown City School District.

Nohra has been the superintendent at Struthers for a little over four years. His last day will be January 22.

Nohra will become Youngstown City Schools’ chief of operations, starting Jan. 23. There, he will oversee facilities and maintenance at the schools.

Pete Pirone, Struthers Interim Superintendent

He is replacing Harry Evans, who retired from the position late in 2016.

“We need someone with an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of a vital school system coupled with a vast understanding of instruction. Joe more than fits the bill,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Nohra said he firmly believes “in giving a 100 percent effort toward the success of Youngstown City Schools.”

He said he’s looking forward to working with Youngstown Schools’ staff, students and their families.

Struthers Middle School Principal and Assistant Superintendent Pete Pirone will serve as Struthers’ interim superintendent.

Pirone, who is from Struthers, has been working for the district for 17 years.

