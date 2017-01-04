Threat reported at Springfield High School found not credible

An allegation was made that a student threatened others following the Christmas break

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents of Springfield High School students were notified Tuesday of a reported threat at the school.

Superintendent Tom Yazvac said an investigation determined that the threat wasn’t credible.

He sent out information to parents Tuesday, informing them of an allegation made on December 14. The allegation was that a student threatened others following the Christmas break.

An investigation by the school’s administration, Springfield Township Police and New Middletown Police determined that there was no risk to students or staff.

The school day continued as usual on Wednesday.

 

