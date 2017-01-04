Ursuline Girls’ Basketball Stats (Thru Jan. 1)

2016-17 Ursuline Girls’ Basketball Statistics
Thru Jan. 1
Head Coach: Vannessa Dickson
Record: 5-5
Individual Stats
Scoring
Dayshanette Harris – 27
Simone Comer – 14.3
Anyah Curd – 7
Destiny Goodnight – 6.4
Rebounding
Anyah Curd – 10.7
Dayshanette Harris – 7.4
Lindsay Bell – 6.2
Simone Comer – 4.2
Assists
Dayshanette Harris – 4.9
Simone Comer – 2.5
Steals
Dayshanette Harris – 3.4
Simone Comer – 1.3
Anyah Curd – 1.2
Blocked Shots
Anyah Curd – 2.3
Lindsay Bell – 1.4
Free Throw Shooting
Destiny Goodnight – 73%