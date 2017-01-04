Warren mother of kids who ate drugs sentenced to jail

Carlisa Davis was sentenced to 2 and a half years in jail on child endangerment

By Published: Updated:
Carlisa Davis was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Wednesday on child endangerment charges. Prosecutors say Davis' children overdosed after eating drugs.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of two young kids who ate drugs was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Wednesday.

Prosecutors sought a 6-year sentence for Carlisa Davis. She was charged last year with two felony counts of child endangerment after her kids, ages 9 months and 21 months, were taken to the hospital with symptoms of an overdose. 

The children were revived with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.

Davis’ attorney called the situation accidental and said Davis was employed and working to provide a better life for her children. Davis was living in her mother’s home on Randolph Street with her two adult brothers, who prosecutors say were packaging and dealing drugs that the kids got into.

Prosecutors said, however, that Carlisa Davis was callous at the hospital and refused to say what the kids ate.

The judge said the situation could have been fatal.

Davis’ mother, Lisa, was sentenced to 90 days in jail last month for allowing drug abuse. Carlisa Davis has been in jail for two months since her conviction.

Children Services is working to give custody of the children to their great-grandparents.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s