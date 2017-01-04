Weather limits search for Cleveland plane that vanished with 6 aboard

The city said Wednesday foot patrols and mounted units resumed searching the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport

More than 120 pieces of debris, including a bag, have washed ashore of Lake Erie, and the items are believed to be part of a Cleveland plane crash.


CLEVELAND (AP) – Officials say the search for a plane carrying six people, including a Boardman High School graduate, that vanished last week over Lake Erie after takeoff from a Cleveland airport is being hindered by high winds and waves.

The city said Wednesday morning that foot patrols and mounted units resumed searching the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport, but conditions weren’t allowing search boats and dive teams back on the water.

Equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon to help searchers locate the plane. It was being piloted by John Fleming, CEO of Superior Beverage Group, when it disappeared Dec. 29.

Fleming is a graduate of Boardman High School. 

The plane was also carrying the executive’s wife, their two sons and their two neighbors, who included a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

The city says more debris “relevant to the investigation” was found Tuesday.

