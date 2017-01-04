Woman arrested during Austintown sex sting found guilty

Tashayla Glenn was sentenced to 60 days in the Mahoning County Jail

By Published: Updated:
Tashayla Glenn is charged with prostitution.
Tashayla Glenn

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was arrested during one of Austintown Police’s numerous prostitution sting operations was sentenced Wednesday.

Tashayla Glenn, 22, was found guilty of possession of criminal tools.

She was sentenced to 60 days in the Mahoning County Jail. However, the judge gave her credit for the time she’s already spent there, meaning she only has two more days left in jail.

Katherine Sakalosh, charged with soliciting, possessing criminal tools and selling/purchasing dangerous drugs in Austintown.
Katherine Sakalosh

Police said Glenn had advertisements online and tried to meet an officer for sex last month.

Glenn was also charged with solicitation, but that charge was dropped.

Police picked up 32-year-old Katherine Sakalosh last week during another undercover sex sting.

She pleaded not guilty Wednesday to soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Sakalosh is being held on a $1,500 bond.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 13.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s