Youngstown police looking for at-risk runaway teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is looking for a missing, endangered teen who ran away from his Youngstown home on January 1.

Police said Jawaun Walker has Type 1 Diabetes and may be at risk of going into diabetic shock if he doesn’t get his medicine. Diabetic shock could be fatal, police say.

Walker was reported as a runaway by his mother on New Year’s Day. He was last seen at his Palmer Avenue home.

Those with information on Walker’s whereabouts are asked to call Lt. Ramon Cox or at 330-743-9378 or 330-743-9380.