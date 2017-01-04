Youngstown’s flag football teams heading to championship

Three flag football teams from Youngstown are competing in the national championships in Orlando, Florida.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University isn’t the only local team playing for a national championship.

Three flag football teams are also competing later this month.

WKBN caught up with the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association while they practiced at the Watts Center at YSU.

The championships are in Orlando this year. The NFL sponsors the tournament and picks up the tab for the kids.

“The kids get free apparel, free gloves, free shoes, a trip to the Pro Bowl, a trip to the Disney parks. It’s something that you read about, but these kids get to live it,” said Coach Elliott Giles.

Three teams of different age groups will represent Youngstown: The Browns, Steelers and Bengals.

This is the seventh year that Giles has teams competing in nationals. They’ve never finished lower than third place.

The teams leave January 26 for Florida.

