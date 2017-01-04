Youngstown’s mayor race may again feature same candidates

Jamael "Tito" Brown is considering running against Mayor John McNally again

He’d be running against current Mayor John McNally.

If Brown decides to go for it, it will be the second time he’s running against McNally. The two faced each other in the 2013 primary election.

McNally got 50 percent of the votes, while Brown had 48 percent.

Petitions have to be turned into the Mahoning County Board of Elections by February 1.

McNally said he’s turning in his petition on Thursday morning.

