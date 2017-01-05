Billy Joel to perform at Cleveland Indian’s ballpark

CLEVELAND (AP) – Billy Joel is set to headline a show at the Cleveland Indians’ ballpark this summer.

Officials said Thursday that the 67-year-old singer-songwriter will be performing at Progressive Field on July 14. Cleveland.com reports this will be Joel’s first musical performance at Progressive Field. His opening act hasn’t been determined.

Joel was inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

He had opened at the then-Gateway Plaza Arena in 1994 and returned on the 20th anniversary of that performance to play to a sold-out show in 2014.

The upcoming show was announced by officials with the Cleveland Indians, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and concert promoter Live Nation.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13.

