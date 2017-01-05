Body camera shows Fla. police standoff with knife-wielding man



MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – The body camera of a Miami-Dade Police officer captured a tense standoff in November that could have turned deadly for one knife-wielding man.

Several officers responded to a residential area of Southwest Miami-Dade, Nov. 15, after a man called 911 threatening to kill police officers.

The dramatic video released Wednesday shows officers pleading with a man who they believe was trying to commit suicide by cop.

The video shows the man, who will not be identified due to the fact that he suffers from mental issues, standing in the middle of a road holding a knife. Officers surrounded the man, pleading with him to put the knife down.

Police tried to end the situation without taking the man’s life.

The video shows the officer pointing his Taser at the man and continue to plead with him.

Another officer across the street, with a gun pointed at the suspect, tells bystanders to move away.

The officers told the man to relax and asked him to talk to them. He told them that he is a father, and then threatened the officer who had a Taser.

The officer wearing the body camera then takes a step forward and shoots the man with his Taser.

Police took the man into custody and transported him to a hospital for mental health treatment. In his initial call to 911, he told police he was depressed.