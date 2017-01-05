Body found in Ohio last year identified as missing woman

Related Coverage Investigators reconstruct remains of woman found in Greene County, Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman’s body found in Greene County, Ohio last year has been identified after a facial reconstruction of the skeletal remains.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Tiffany Dawn Chambers, a missing Florida woman, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

DeWine said a DNA sample from Chambers’ family confirmed the identification.

The Springfield Police Department is now investigating the case as a homicide.

Chambers was last seen in Springfield, Ohio, around July 16, 2015.

“Now we know the identity of this woman… law enforcement can begin the task of finding out what happened to her,” Attorney General DeWine said.

Anyone with information about Tiffany Dawn Chambers is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7709.