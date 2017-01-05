Canfield man sentenced to 2 years for sexually abusing 2 girls

Darryll Hoon, Sr., 43, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition last year

A man from Canfield learned his punishment Thursday after he admitted to sexually abusing two young girls.

Darryll Hoon, Sr., 43, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition over the summer.

Prosecutors said Hoon had sexual contact with his alleged victims multiple times beginning January 2014. The children are 11 and 12 years old and related to Hoon.

Their mother spoke in court Thursday about the trauma the girls went through and the effects it still has on them today.

“No matter who you are, it can happen to you. My girls have struggled with trusting everyone, including me. They have suffered from anxiety some days so bad that we can’t leave the house,” she said.

The victims and their mother moved out of state after Hoon’s arrest.

“I encourage all parents to stand up for their children, listen to them and watch for the signs of any kind of abuse or any changes in your child’s behavior,” the mother said in court. “Because had I noticed that, we may not have been here today.”

Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced Hoon to two years in prison, along with five years of probation. Hoon also has to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

