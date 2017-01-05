Car crashed into East Palestine home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a house in East Palestine Thursday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said it received the call just after 4 p.m.
The car crashed into a home on State Route 14.
No one was injured, according to the East Palestine Fire Department.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
Car into house in East Palestine
Car into house in East Palestine x
Latest Galleries
-
Springfield and Sebring Boys Basketball, December 30, 2016
-
Dave Metzler, Camp Lejeune veteran
-
YSU Football meet-and-greet
-
McDonald and Leetonia Boys Basketball December 27, 2016
-
Youngstown Kwanzaa celebration
-
Christmas Miracle Baby
-
Kenny Wilson, Columbiana’s number one fan
-
Springfield vs Columbiana Basketball
-
Turnpike semi truck fire
-
Old Welsh Congregational Church