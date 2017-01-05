Car crashed into East Palestine home

Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call on State Route 14 Thursday afternoon

By Published:
A car crashes into a house in East Palestine.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a house in East Palestine Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it received the call just after 4 p.m.

The car crashed into a home on State Route 14.

No one was injured, according to the East Palestine Fire Department.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Car into house in East Palestine


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s