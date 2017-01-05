Charges dismissed, mistrial declared in Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges against one defendant in a Youngstown murder trial have been dismissed while a mistrial was declared in the trial of another defendant.

Kimani Hodges and Angel Bell were charged in the death of Jason Fonseca, who was found shot to death on Ayers Street last February.

Hodges was charged with aggravated murder, while Bell faced conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Thursday, charges were dismissed against Bell in exchange for her testimony against Hodges. But Hodges’ case ended in a mistrial Thursday after a witness refused to answer questions on the stand for prosecutors.

At this time, prosecutors plan to pursue a new trial against Hodges.