Chicago police: 4 arrested after special needs teen tortured on Facebook Live

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called the attack and the video "sickening"

Four people in Chicago were arrested in connection to beating of a teen on Facebook Live .


CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say charges are expected against four people who police say beat an 18-year-old man in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The victim is a suburban resident who Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says has “mental health challenges.”

Johnson called the attack and the video “sickening” at a news conference Wednesday. Johnson questioned why individuals would treat someone so harshly.

Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said Wednesday that he anticipated charges within 24 hours.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated.

Police haven’t identified the individuals in custody, but say three are Chicago residents and one is from suburban Carpentersville.

