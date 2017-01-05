Cops: Allegheny Co. man jailed after heroin found near sippy cup

Police said Jason Holloway bought heroin from undercover Allegheny County detectives

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on drug, weapons and child endangerment charges after police say they found heroin sitting out near his child’s sippy cup.

Thirty-three-year-old Jason Holloway was arraigned early Thursday on charges stemming from his arrest Wednesday in Penn Hills.

That’s where police say he bought $120 worth of heroin labeled “Earth, Wind & Fire” from undercover Allegheny County detectives.

Police then searched Holloway’s home where his parents were babysitting Holloway’s two young children, whose ages weren’t immediately revealed.

Police say they found heroin next to the child’s cup and elsewhere in the home, along with an unsecured gun.

Holloway also has a felony drug record and can’t legally own the gun.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

