Disabilities board takes steps to move clients from Trumbull County programs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TCBDD) is taking the next steps in moving adult clients from direct, county-funded programming to private service providers.

Fairhaven Industries is working with TCBDD to transition all clients by July 1, 2018.

“As individuals utilize Medicaid benefits, the Board can refinance local county levy tax dollars to offer services from private providers funded by a Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Waiver that meets the individual’s needs,” said Superintendent Ed Stark. “This will allow us to exercise fiscal responsibility by encouraging and assisting individuals to access all available resources before using county tax levy dollars to fund necessary services and supports.”

Adults enrolled in in TCBDD Day Service programs are encouraged to use the Medicaid Waiver Program and choose a private provider of services.

All recipients of the wavier can choose a qualified provider of home and community-based services or will be able to transition to Fairhaven Industries.

Stark said having a choice will give clients the opportunity to choose other programming and interests, including employment.

This past November, a provider fair hosted by TCBDD was held at the Eastwood Mall so families could weigh their options.

Over 20 providers were at the fair providing information to anyone who has a family member with a disability. Many of the concerns were from parents with students coming out school who are looking for the next step in education and care.