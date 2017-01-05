Flying Southwest? Not out of Akron-Canton or Dayton

CLEVELAND (AP) – Southwest Airlines will add flights at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport while ending service at two other Ohio airports.

The Dallas-based carrier said Thursday that it will begin twice-daily service between Cleveland and Atlanta and a second daily flight between Cleveland and St. Louis out of Cleveland on June 4.

It’s pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport and Dayton International Airport the same month.

Southwest will begin daily service June 4 to Baltimore-Washington and Chicago Midway out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

The airline said in a statement that leaving cities isn’t an easy decision but Southwest needed to go where it’s needed most.

