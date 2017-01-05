Gov. Wolf thanks Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty for service

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf said he and all Pennsylvanians are grateful to a 23-year-old state trooper killed in the line of duty for volunteering to lay his life on the line.

Wolf remembered Trooper Landon Weaver on Thursday as a hero who served to improve the lives of others.

Wolf paid tribute at the funeral for Weaver, shot Friday at a home in Hesston while investigating alleged violations of a protective order.

Police said the first-year officer was shot and killed Friday by 32-year-old Jason Robison, the suspect Weaver was investigating.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and shot and killed him after they said he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

A motorcade will escort Weaver’s casket to a cemetery for burial.

