Gov. Wolf thanks Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty for service

The suspect shot and killed Landon Weaver while the trooper was investigating him in Hesston

By Published:
Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon E. Weaver's casket is carried to a hearse following a memorial service at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Trooper Weaver was killed answering a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 30. Weaver, 23, had been on the force for less than six months. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon E. Weaver's casket is carried to a hearse following a memorial service at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Trooper Weaver was killed answering a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 30. Weaver, 23, had been on the force for less than six months. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf said he and all Pennsylvanians are grateful to a 23-year-old state trooper killed in the line of duty for volunteering to lay his life on the line.

Wolf remembered Trooper Landon Weaver on Thursday as a hero who served to improve the lives of others.

Wolf paid tribute at the funeral for Weaver, shot Friday at a home in Hesston while investigating alleged violations of a protective order.

Police said the first-year officer was shot and killed Friday by 32-year-old Jason Robison, the suspect Weaver was investigating.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and shot and killed him after they said he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

A motorcade will escort Weaver’s casket to a cemetery for burial.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s