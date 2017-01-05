LaBrae Schools go on lockdown after threat report involving weapon

LaBrae athletics and extracurricular activities were canceled Thursday after a report of a person with a weapon

By Published: Updated:
Police generic

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae schools were placed on lockdown Thursday among reports of a threat involving a person with a weapon.

The district was notified of the potential threat shortly before 2 p.m., according to Superintendent Anthony Calderone.

Calderone said the district decided to close the schools because it was close to dismissal and initiate what he called a “controlled lockdown.” That meant no traffic was allowed in and out of the buildings.

The police department secured the schools and supervised children as they left.

School will resume as normal on Friday, along with regularly-scheduled activities, after no threat to the school was determined.

Calderone said parents were notified as the incident developed, and the district will continuing updating them.

