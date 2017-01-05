Local lawmakers talk Trump’s health care warnings

Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman gave their thoughts on the possible repeal of Obamacare

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during an interview in Lebanon, Ohio. National environmental group the National Resources Defense Council has launched a $500,000 ad campaign against Portman in Ohio, claiming a federal budget amendment he introduced could undercut the enforceability of the federal Clean Air Act. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
(AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after the Senate launched efforts to repeal Obamacare, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted several warnings on Wednesday to his fellow Republicans.

In these three tweets, Trump almost warns what many health insurance experts voiced after his election in November — the potential dangers of a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“I agree with Gov. Kasich, who said that you don’t repeal Obamacare and throw up to 800,000 Ohioans off their health insurance without having something right then to replace it with,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

Trump and GOP leaders in Congress have said they intend to come up with a replacement plan, but have not yet formally proposed one.

“Our job is to do what’s right,” Sen. Rob Portman said. “And that’s to pass this legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare — to give us a chance to replace some of the most detrimental aspects of it.”

On the Senate floor on Thursday, Portman talked about overhauling the Healthcare System.

“We’ve seen that Obamacare — with it’s mandates, it’s centralized control, it’s top down approach — has made it more difficult to get a job and has increased healthcare costs for families,” he said. “Small businesses — not the right way to provide quality healthcare, especially for the people I represent in Ohio.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brown said if a major repeal happens, the Mahoning Valley would be hit hard by the loss of access to affordable healthcare.

“Of the 700,000 or 800,000 people losing insurance in Ohio, about half of them have jobs,” he said. “They just have jobs without health insurance. So they’re going to work sicker, they’re going to get other people sick, they won’t be as productive — their lives will be worse. And in some cases, people will be more likely to die.”

Just Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan also announced that lawmakers will act this year on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law and replacing it with a Republican alternative.

It’s one that President Obama has widely referred to as “TrumpCare.”

