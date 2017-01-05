Local lawmakers talk Trump’s health care warnings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after the Senate launched efforts to repeal Obamacare, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted several warnings on Wednesday to his fellow Republicans.

In these three tweets, Trump almost warns what many health insurance experts voiced after his election in November — the potential dangers of a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight – be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

“I agree with Gov. Kasich, who said that you don’t repeal Obamacare and throw up to 800,000 Ohioans off their health insurance without having something right then to replace it with,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

Trump and GOP leaders in Congress have said they intend to come up with a replacement plan, but have not yet formally proposed one.

“Our job is to do what’s right,” Sen. Rob Portman said. “And that’s to pass this legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare — to give us a chance to replace some of the most detrimental aspects of it.”

On the Senate floor on Thursday, Portman talked about overhauling the Healthcare System.

“We’ve seen that Obamacare — with it’s mandates, it’s centralized control, it’s top down approach — has made it more difficult to get a job and has increased healthcare costs for families,” he said. “Small businesses — not the right way to provide quality healthcare, especially for the people I represent in Ohio.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brown said if a major repeal happens, the Mahoning Valley would be hit hard by the loss of access to affordable healthcare.

“Of the 700,000 or 800,000 people losing insurance in Ohio, about half of them have jobs,” he said. “They just have jobs without health insurance. So they’re going to work sicker, they’re going to get other people sick, they won’t be as productive — their lives will be worse. And in some cases, people will be more likely to die.”

Just Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan also announced that lawmakers will act this year on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law and replacing it with a Republican alternative.

It’s one that President Obama has widely referred to as “TrumpCare.”