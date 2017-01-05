Margaret Christoff (Brinko)

CARROLLTON, Ohio – Formerly of Amsterdam, Ohio, Margaret (Brinsko) Christoff, age 98, passed peacefully in the middle of the night at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, Thursday, January 5, 2017.

She was born on October 20, 1918 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Matthew and Mary Brinsko.

Margaret is survived by her children, Harry Christoff, Ellen Virder, Eleanor Pitzer, Harriett Master and Eileen C. Anderson.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes there will be no public service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 330-707-4221. To send condolences to Margaret’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.



