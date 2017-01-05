McNally puts Oakhill behind him, running for Youngstown mayor again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor John McNally officially filed to run for one more term.

He dropped his petitions off at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thursday morning.

McNally is the first to do so even though at least two current or former members of city council said they’re thinking of running in the May Democratic Primary for that seat.

Although McNally pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges last year for his role in the Oakhill Renaissance corruption case, he said the matter is now in the past and he plans to keep it there.

“I mean, you talk about all the things going on in the City of Youngsown, I think that’s what a vast majority of the residents of our city want to talk about, and want to see improved and continue to improve.”

McNally said he’ll focus on the city’s record of economic growth and reduced crime over the last four years.

The deadline for filing for the May primary is February 1.

