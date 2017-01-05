Michael A. Balash Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Michael A. Balash passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Autumn Hills in Niles.

Michael was born November 18, 1926 in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Sasfay Balash.

A Veteran of the United States Navy, Michael served during World War II.

He retired from National Gypsum after many years of service.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Barbara Noble, whom he married in 1961; his daughter, Lisa Ray of Ripley, West Virginia; his son, Stephen Peters of Yorba Linda, California; a brother, George Balash of Howland; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for Michael.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



